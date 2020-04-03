iPhone survives underwater for 2 months – and still works

Can an Apple iPhone survive underwater for 2 months? Yes, it can!

While feeding the swans, Thayse Bussolo-Vieira’s brand new Apple iPhone 8 fell out of her pocket and into the River Thames in early February. Almost two months later Thayse, 29, and her fiancé, James Tongue, 27, returned to the spot in Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, and were surprised to find her iPhone lying on the riverbed.

Greg Kirby and Shivali Best for The Mirror:

She was “devastated” because the phone contained thousands of treasured photos on she hadn’t back up. Thayse, a British Airways administrator, even contemplated jumping in to rescue the £480 device – but decided it was too dangerous. Thayse said, “It had almost 20,000 photos on from five trips abroad with my fiancé. It made me really depressed. I thought I would have lost them forever. On Wednesday we went for a walk and my fiancé said just show me where you dropped it. We looked in the river and it was there. It was unbelievable.” James, 27, added: “As the river was calm and the weather was nice we could see the Iphone clearly. It was in the same place, just sitting at the bottom like a rock.” The couple, who are due to wed in Brazil this September, left the phone in a bowl of rice overnight and connected it to a charger last week (27). Thayse said: “It turned on. I was like ‘yay, it’s working.’ I could not believe it. I was so pleased I got my photos back. I thought they were gone forever.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s vaunted build quality is proven once again under very harsh conditions!

With Apple, you get what you pay for!

And, please, please, please, consider using Apple’s iCloud Photos feature which works with the Photos app to keep your photos and videos securely stored in iCloud, and up to date on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, and iCloud.com. (It’s easy: here’s how.) So, even if you drop your iPhone into the River Thames, your photos won’t be lost forever!