Atari’s ‘Missile Command: Recharged’ now available for iPhone and iPad

Atari‘s “Missile Command: Recharged” is now available for iPhone and iPad.

“Missile Command: Recharged” is a re-imagining of the beloved classic with fast-paced, arcade action where players must defend their bases by blasting an endless barrage of missiles hailing from the sky. Launch counter-missiles to protect your base and target powerups to gain an edge at critical moments. “Missile Command: Recharged” will appeal to those that fondly remember playing the original or its many iterations, and a whole new generation of mobile gamers that are looking for fast-paced, pick-up-and play, arcade goodness.

• Powered Up: Don’t just target missiles – take aim at all-new powerups to survive longer with defensive measures, silo repair, or a screen-clearing special blast.

• Upgraded: New powerup system takes points earned and allows them to be used to upgrade all aspects of gameplay to get an edge and achieve the highest scores.

• Shoot for the Clouds: Compete in global online leaderboards and aim to claim bragging rights as the top missile commander.

• Achievements: Better yourself with each game played and work towards besting the toughest challenges!

• Get Augmented: Use the new augmented reality feature to project your gameplay to a virtual arcade cabinet and take your missile destruction to new heights!

“Missile Command: Recharged” requires iOS 11.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

More info via Apple’s App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take:

