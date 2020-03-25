Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Defending Jacob’

The upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob’” is pitched as a “gripping, character-driven thriller,” in which a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons.

Here’s is the official trailer:

“Defending Jacob” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer. Chris Evans stars and executive produces, alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.

MacDailyNews Note: Oh, we’ll be watching this one on Apple TV+! Will you? “Defending Jacob” debuts on April 24 on the Apple TV app: https://apple.co/_DefendingJacob.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.