Verizon give all customers extra 15GB of high speed data

Verizon announced today that, for those residential and small business wireless customers whose economic circumstances have been impacted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Verizon is waiving overage charges in addition to their Keep Americans Connected Pledge to not terminate service and waive late fees. Verizon is also offering new internet options for low-income households and adding an extra 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans automatically.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group, in a statement. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers

From March 25 through April 30, Verizon wireless consumer and small business customers will see an additional 15GB of data added to their plan for no additional charge. New consumer and business customers can also take advantage of this additional data. Specifically:

• For Verizon consumer and small business postpaid unlimited customers, 15GB of 4G LTE hotspot data will be added to your current plan.

• For Verizon consumer prepaid and consumer and small business postpaid metered customers, 15GB will be added to your current standalone or shared data plan, which can be used for smartphone, hotspot or other connected device use.

• Standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also be provided an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data.

• There is no action needed as the data will automatically be added to your plan.

“While more than half of our wireless customer base is on an unlimited data plan, including all of our Fios and DSL broadband internet customers, we recognize there are many who may need additional connectivity during these trying times,” Dunne added. “We’re here for you and we’ll make sure you have what you need to stay connected.”

All consumer wireless plans available since 2015 are eligible for this data boost, including More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0, Verizon Plan 2.0, the Verizon Unlimited Plan and all Mix & Match Unlimited plans.

For small business customers of 50 lines or less, plans eligible for the data boost include, More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0, Verizon Plan 2.0, New Verizon Plan for Business, Flexible Business, the Verizon Unlimited Plan and all Business Unlimited plans.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers during the Coronavirus pandemic, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Verizon.