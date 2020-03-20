Benchmarks: 2020 MacBook Air (quad-core i5) is up to 76% faster than 2018-2019 model

New benchmarks show that Apple’s new 2020 MacBook Air (quad-core i5) is up to 76% faster than 2018-2019 model.

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air featuring faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage, and a new lower starting price of $999 ($899 for education). The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. It offers a 13.3-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, a spacious precision trackpad, and all-day battery life.

Six Colors‘ Jason Snell reviewed the mid-range MacBook Air featuring a 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. In his first impressions review, Snell provided Geekbench 5 benchmark results for this 2020 MacBook Air configuration, which showed a single-core score of 1,047 and a multi-core score of 2,658.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

We averaged Snell’s results with ten other Geekbench 5 results to end up with a single-core score of 1,072 and multi-core score of 2,714, suggesting that the 2020 MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 is up to 76 percent faster than the 2018-2019 MacBook Air, which was only available with an 8th-generation 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 chip.

MacDailyNews Take: Bottom line, based on these benchmark results, if you’re buying a new MacBook Air, consider spending that extra $100 to upgrade from the 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz) to the 1.1GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz). As always, if your budget allows, we recommend maxing out the RAM. You’ll have a helluva MacBook Air that will last and serve you well for many years.