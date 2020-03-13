Apple said to unveil new MacBook Air with scissor keyboard as early as next week

A tipster with “an established track record” has told MacRumors that Apple will announce new MacBook Air models next week. Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple planned to launch updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

While the second quarter does not begin until April, an announcement next week would be just a few weeks earlier. Apple has announced new or refreshed products in March for the last five consecutive years, so there is precedence… The current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are still equipped with butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues such as sticky or unresponsive keys after prolonged use, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018. Apple finally solved this problem by reverting back to a scissor mechanism with the new Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has proven far more reliable. Kuo has previously said that several other Apple products are planned for the first half of 2020, including the so-called iPhone 9, refreshed iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, AirTags, a small wireless charging mat, and high-end over-ear headphones that may have AirPods branding, so it is possible Apple has more announcements in store next week.

MacDailyNews Take: If these new keyboards are even half as good as the keyboards in our 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple will soon have the best notebook lineup on the planet once again. We very much look forward to being able to recommend every MacBook Pro and MacBook Air model once again! We also look forward to seeing the return of the MacBook as Apple’s first ARM-based Mac (hey, we can dream)!