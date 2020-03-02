Michelle Mendelovitz leaves Apple TV+ to Head of drama at 20th Century Fox TV

Michelle Mendelovitz is leaving Apple TV+ to become 20th Century Fox Television’s senior vice president of drama development.

Elaine Low for Variety:

“Michelle’s the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms,” said 20th Century Fox Television President of Creative Affairs Carolyn Cassidy in a statement.

Mendelovitz most recently served as a creative exec developing scripted and documentary series for Apple TV Plus since 2018, overseeing “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” “Visible: Out on Television,” “Severance,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Invasion,” as well as Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health documentary.