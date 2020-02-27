Apple CEO Cook optimistic China is getting the coronavirus under control

In an interview with Susan Li for FOX Business, Apple CEO Tim Cook say he sees China is getting the COVID-19 coronavirus under control and how Apple is managing product supply and production.

It feels to me that, uh, China is getting, uh, the coronavirus under control. I mean, you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day, so I’m very optimistic there. On the supplier side, we have suppliers, you know, iPhone is built everywhere in the world; we have key components coming from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on and so forth. When you look at the parts that are done in China, uh, we have reopened factories, so the factories were able to work through the conditions to reopen, they’re reopening, they’re also in ramp, so I think of this as sort of the third phase of getting back to normal and we’re in phase three of the ramp mode. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, Fox Business, February 27, 2020

Watch the video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully what Cook sees happening, that China is getting the coronavirus under control, will occur as soon as possible!

Currently, according to the latest figures from Caixin, there are 78.631 confirmed cases in China, 32,531 recovered, 2,358 suspected cases, and 2,747 deaths. Confirmed cases outside of China total 3,933, with 64 deaths in 46 countries.