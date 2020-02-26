Apple’s stunning iPhone 12 design revealed in multiple videos

Apple is said by no less than TF International Securities’ uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to be basing the forthcoming 5G-capable “iPhone 12” design on the iPhone 4/4S/5 which is widely considered to be Apple’s best-ever iPhone design.

Apple’s next-gen “iPhone 12” family obviously won’t be officially revealed until this coming September, but, based on Kuo’s information, artists have visualized Apple’s next-gen iPhone.

Zach Epstein for BGR:

According to his sources, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will feature a new design with flat metal edges around the perimeter instead of the rounded edges we’ve seen on iPhones since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus debuted in 2014. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will seemingly be a modernized version of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 design that people adored, and we can’t wait to see the finished version. The only downside, it seems, is that the new iPhone 12 models will still have a notch at the top of their displays. As other smartphone makers continue to inch closer to the all-screen design everyone wants, Apple’s sophisticated 3D face recognition tech that’s tied to Face ID is a roadblock that the company hasn’t yet overcome. With all that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to go back and look at some of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro renders that have popped up in recent months.

MacDailyNews Take: We really hope Apple brings back/modernizes the iPhone 4/4S/5 design aesthetic as it was really the richest, most sophisticated iPhone design ever.