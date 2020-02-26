Apple patent details HomePod Theater System

Who’s up for a HomePod Theater System? You might be in luck. Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,575,095) for a “wireless and wired speaker hub for a home theater system.”

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Here’s the summary of the invention: “A method and system for communicating audio, video, and/or control signals within a home entertainment system. A plurality of audio channels is communicated between a wireless transmitter and a wireless receiver. “The wireless transmitter is located proximate to a speaker housing. In some embodiments the speaker housing also encloses a center channel loudspeaker. The center channel loudspeaker transmits an audio signal to a remote loudspeaker. An exemplary remote loudspeaker is a subwoofer loudspeaker. The subwoofer loudspeaker provides one or more received audio channels to one or more surround loudspeakers.”

MacDailyNews Take: The “HomePod Theater System” patent application illustration is in the full article here and, FYI, Apple began patenting this back in 2008, so keep in mind that it may never see the light of day (but, we’d love to see it come to, uh… fruition).