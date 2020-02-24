Analyst: Apple’s ‘revenue has merely been delayed’ due to coronavirus

After Apple announced last week that it wouldn’t be able to meet its previously-issued Q220 revenue forecast due to coronavirus-related supply and demand disruptions in China, shares are down markedly in Monday trading as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continues to weigh on global markets.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani wrote over the weekend that he was lowering his March-quarter revenue estimate by about $8.6 billion. “Our estimate reduction is predominantly driven by [coronavirus] supply issues and to a lesser extent weaker demand trends in China,” he wrote. “However, we think [Apple] revenue has merely been delayed versus lost and our FY20 estimates are unchanged – though we concede this is a fluid situation and revenues could be pushed out further into the December quarter.”

MacDailyNews Take: Shh! Let us back up the truck first!