Microsoft’s new all-in-one Office app combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint for iPhone

Microsoft has released a new all-in-one Office app for Apple’s iPhone that combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single app eliminating the need to switch apps when using Microsoft’s word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation programs.
It also will save a significant amount of space on your iPhone when compared to downloading three distinct apps.
The Office app is for the iPhone and can be downloaded now for free. There is a subscription needed, starting at $6.99 per month, to unlock most features.
Microsoft said it is planning to eventually bring the app to iPadOS.
MacDailyNews Take: On our iPhones, we prefer to use Apple’s Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for free.
7 Comments
Cool. When will pages, Numbers and Keynote be completely compatible with MS Office? Never. That’s why most use MS office in the corporate (enterprise) world. Apple doesn’t really care about compatibility. Jobs vs. Cook, round 1000.
I agree with the post above, why doesn’t Apple care about this? A few years ago, they even offered a professional certification for Numbers, Pages, and Keynote, that gave it a presence of enterprise level legitimacy. It is a free productivity suite that isn’t just as good as Office, its better in many ways. Now, Apple limps it along like a bastard step-child. They don’t really promote it….shame, shame Apple for letting Microsoft eat your lunch.
I am a Mac person, but i would never say that the Apple productivity suite compares to Office. It’s just not even close. I prefer Mellel for writing, but even then, i have Word envy. Word is so much easier to use and has a better interface. Using styles and layouts in Pages doesn’t even come close. Apples offerings are NOT as good as Office. Not even in the same ballpark.
MS Works is back!!
Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Works was very capable software, a lot like ClarisWorks. M$ deliberately (IMO) kept the file formats incompatible with Office and did what they could to encourage people to upgrade.
MDN: Nothing is free. If an iPhone was a healthcare policy, you’d be railing against it, claiming you shouldn’t be forced to subsidize one ore more Apple default apps that you don’t use.
Perhaps you intended to write, “On our iPhones, we prefer to use Apple’s crippled and incompatible Pages, Numbers, and Keynote versus paying for superior alternatives.”
Default app acceptance makes you sound exactly like the unadventurous Internet Explorer users you loved to bash in the past.
MS’s fancy marketing video does not mitigate the complexity of MS Office products. For 98% of the work I do, Pages, Numbers and Keynote are better and cleaner. I agree with other posters – if only Apple would make them fully compatible with Office files. Part of my workflow often involves creating and editing in iWorks and then checking to make sure formatting and functions are retained in Office. Its a pain in the tuchus.
The suite of iOS and iPad software from Apple and some of the better third party developers are a joy to use with the Mac and the iPad-iPhone hardware, hopefully Apple will see the light before it’s to late and realize that forcing subscription is a dead for small and medium sized developers, the crapware from Microsoft and Adobe is not better. (Apple, Affinity, Procreate, Notability, Omniware and many others) are far beyond the bloatware coming from MS and Adobe.