Microsoft’s new all-in-one Office app combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint for iPhone

Microsoft has released a new all-in-one Office app for Apple’s iPhone that combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single app eliminating the need to switch apps when using Microsoft’s word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation programs.

Brent Dirks for App Advice:

It also will save a significant amount of space on your iPhone when compared to downloading three distinct apps.

The Office app is for the iPhone and can be downloaded now for free. There is a subscription needed, starting at $6.99 per month, to unlock most features.

Microsoft said it is planning to eventually bring the app to iPadOS.