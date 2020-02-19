Apple’s iOS 13.4 beta 2 offers new TV app settings and more

Apple today released iOS 13.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2 to developers, introducing additional changes and tweaks to the operating system.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

In the first beta, Apple added a new Mail toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, new Memoji stickers, and announced upcoming support for universal purchases for iOS and Mac apps. In this beta there’s a revamped settings section for the TV app, a tweak to the toolbar, and new info on the CarKey feature Apple has in the works.

MacDailyNews Take: We like the newfound ability to use cellular data for streaming or downloads and the options to stream “Data Saver” video or “High Quality” video over Wi-Fi or cellular. Data Saver limits data usage to a maximum of 600MB per hour, as per Clover’s report.