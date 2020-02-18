China sees fall in coronavirus deaths

China is seeing the first fall in coronavirus deaths as the country reported its fewest new infections of 2019-nCoV since January and its lowest death count for a week. The figure of 98 new deaths marked the first time the daily toll had fallen below 100 since February 11th, bringing the overall toll to 1,886, however the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

Apple Inc warned that its sales would suffer because of the epidemic, hurting both supply and demand, an announcement that cast a chill on global stock markets. Shares of Apple are currently off $5.35, -1.65%, to $319.60.

Reuters:

Chinese officials reported 1,886 new cases – the first time the daily figure has fallen below 2,000 since Jan. 30 – bringing the mainland China total to 72,436. The figure of 98 new deaths marked the first time the daily toll had fallen below 100 since Feb. 11, bringing the overall toll to 1,886. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data “appears to show a decline in new cases” but any apparent trend “must be interpreted very cautiously”. Outside China, there have been 827 cases in 26 countries and regions and five deaths, according to a Reuters count based on official statements. More than half of those cases have been on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Epidemiologists say data needs to be treated with caution, and may fluctuate because of factors such as the resources available for testing.

MacDailyNews Take: While it may be too early to be sure, this drop in deaths is hopefully due to the coronavirus being brought under some control versus a statistical and/or testing anomaly.