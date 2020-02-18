Apple releases watchOS 6.1.3 with important bug fixes

Apple today released watchOS 6.1.3, the fifth update to the watchOS 6 operating system. Designed to run on modern Apple Watch models, watchOS 6.1.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 6.1.2.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes, addressing an issue that could prevent the irregular heart rhythm notification feature from working properly for ‌Apple Watch‌ owners in Iceland. Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.5 for ‌Apple Watch‌ models not able to run ‌watchOS 6‌ due to the use of an older ‌iPhone‌.

MacDailyNews Take: Installed on our Apple Watches (Series 3 – Series 5). No issues seen so far. 🙂