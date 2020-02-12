Apple retakes ‘most valuable company’ title from Microsoft

Microsoft’s new reign as the most valuable U.S. company by market capitalization is looking like a short one (just two days) as Apple shares climb today as investors come to grips with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
[Shares of Microsoft] slumped 0.7% while Apple Inc. shares rallied [1.78%]. The moves boosted Apple’s market cap to $1.413 trillion from $1.398 trillion at Tuesday’s close, and knocked Microsoft’s market cap down to $1.393 trillion from $1.403 trillion.
Microsoft overtook Apple on Monday, after a 70-session stretch in which Apple was No. 1.
The technology behemoths’ market caps are still well above No. 3 Amazon.com Inc. at $1.081 trillion and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. at $1.039 trillion.
MacDailyNews Take: Why is Microsoft even in existence? Because they knocked off Apple’s Mac half-assedly and peddled it to the undiscerning. The rightful company, the most valuable company, is atop the heap once again.
2 Comments
Microsoft won’t be bothered by negative news as Apple is. Microsoft shareholders don’t have to worry about competing cloud businesses coming out every week like Apple has to deal with smartphones from rival companies or tech-heads saying how much better those rival smartphones are than what Apple has to offer. Microsoft will have no significant headwinds to hold it back like Apple has.
Who really has anything negative to say about cloud businesses? The average person doesn’t care anything about cloud businesses and enterprise corporations don’t talk about such things on the news. Apple has to fight an uphill battle every day while Microsoft just glides along in silence and shareholders can rest easy. Apple will have a difficult time staying ahead of Microsoft in terms of market cap when analysts keep pumping the CLOUD as an unlimited growth business.
Ah yes MDN, you predicted Microsoft’s downfall, how wrong you were, you didn’t see Microsoft overtaking you and it will happen again.