For anyone who’s still rocking an older Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3, Apple is currently running a new promo for Apple Watch trade-ins that’s quite enticing for anyone thinking about upgrading their Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day, while international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, and an all-new titanium.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple is offering up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 2 and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 models, which is a higher trade-in amount than Apple normally offers for those devices. Apple is offering boosted trade-in prices as part of Heart Month, which takes place in February. Apple’s ‌Apple Watch‌ page advertises the sale, which drops the price of an entry-level 40mm Series 5 watch to $299… Getting the maximum trade-in value for a Series 2 or Series 3 device requires the ‌Apple Watch‌ to be in good, working condition. Apple also offers $100 back for a Series 4 trade-in or $30 for a Series 1 trade-in.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s trade-in offer has to be very tempting, especially for Series 2 owners! More info via Apple’s online store here.