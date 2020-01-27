Apple and A24 have acquired worldwide rights to the documentary Boys State for $10 million. A24 will release the film theatrically and Apple TV+ will have exclusive streaming rights, THR reports.

Tatiana Siegel for The Hollywood Reporter:

Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, the film rode into the Sundance Film Festival with the buzz of being this year's American Factory. Boys State chronicles an unusual experiment: 1,000 17-year-old boys from across the state of Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State — governor. Concordia Studio's

Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott served as executive producers on the pic.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, in this one, Piggy lives! 😉

“And yet, although you go in expecting Lord of the Flies 2, you leave gobsmacked by the next generation’s ability to form arguments, strategize and ultimately cooperate with each other. The American Legion’s goal with this worthy program is to encourage civil discourse. Remember that? One counselor calls it ‘a chance to learn from each other, from the opposite side, without screaming at each other on a Facebook post.’ Heavenly,” Johnny Oleksinski writes in his New York Post review: Boys State is a Sundance documentary you’ll never forget.