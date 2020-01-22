Apple increases iPhone processor orders due to strong demand

Apple has tasked processor supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to increase its iPhone processor output this quarter due to continued higher-than-anticipated iPhone demand, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the company’s plans.”

Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models were well received on their debut in the fall and their sales in China have been particularly strong… Even without fifth-generation wireless networking, iPhone demand has been outperforming the market and Apple’s expectations, and the company asked assembly partners to increase their production of the latest generation.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, “fifth-generation wireless networking” just isn’t that important, yet. When it is, even before it really is important, Apple will have 5G-capable iPhones for the world to buy.

The most affordable iPhone 11 model, equipped with an LCD screen, was a particular driver for the increased demand, one person said… Along with the popularity of existing models, Apple’s business with TSMC is also set for a boost from an imminent iPhone SE successor, a low-cost model that will begin mass production in February ahead of an official unveiling as soon as March…

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 11 family continues to significantly outperform pretty much everyone’s expectations, including Apple’s. Bring on the “low-cost” iPhone!