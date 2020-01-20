Apple TV+ The Morning Show Season 2 deals with the ‘chaos’ left behind

The Morning Show Season 2 on Apple TV+ will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the titular news program and star Steve Carell may or may not return, series producers said on Sunday.

If you haven’t yet seen the show, caution: Season 1 spoilers ahead:

Lisa Richwine for Reuters:

The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics. Carell starred in the first season as disgraced former co-anchor Mitch Kessler who had been fired from the show and was trying to rebuild his reputation. The actor has not signed on for the second season, and executive producer Michael Ellenberg told reporters at a Television Critics Association event on Sunday that there was “no update” on contract talks with Carell. Showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously has said she would like Carell to come back. Producers said the new season will pick up where the first 10 episodes ended… “There is a whole new world order,” Witherspoon said. “It’s chaos. No one knows who’s in charge. What does leadership mean at this point?”

MacDailyNews Take: The Morning Show turned out to be such a pleasant surprise from what we feared it would be when the project was first described. The acting is at a notably high level, with Aniston in particular doing some of the very best work of her career. In the role of Cory Ellison, actor Billy Crudup is also excellent, as evidenced by his Critic’s Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Prior to Season 1, we never expected to be typing this, but we can’t wait for The Morning Show Season 2!