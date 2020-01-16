Here’s why Apple just bought an AI startup for $200 million

One of the major points of differentiation between Apple and other tech companies is Cupertino’s commitment to user privacy. This is why Apple works to conduct on-device AI rather than in the cloud. This also helps to explain why Apple just bought an AI startup for $200 million.

Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

Apple has reportedly acquired AI start-up Xnor.ai for about $200 million… Xnor specializes in developing complex AI systems that are extremely efficient, able to use minimal amounts of power and run locally on devices like smartphones rather than by transmitting information to remote data centers. The company has also created algorithms that specialize in capturing and processing images on small devices, a computing-intensive task that has historically been accomplished in the cloud… The technology Apple is gaining could be used to improve future versions of the iPhone by augmenting its existing camera capabilities, or it could be used by developers to create apps as part of the company’s Core ML (machine learning) toolkit. It also continues a multiyear push by Apple to run AI on its devices as a way to help ensure the privacy of its users.

MacDailyNews Take: On-device, versus having to depend on the cloud, is crucial for the high level of user privacy to which Apple is firmly committed.