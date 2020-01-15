Treasury Secretary Mnuchin urges Apple to work with law enforcement

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that Apple and other companies should cooperate with U.S. investigators as law enforcement officials continued probing last month’s Islamic terrorist attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida.

On Tuesday, President Trump slammed Apple via Twitter for refusing to unlock iPhones in criminal investigations.

Reuters:

“I understand the president’s view, and it is absolutely critical for our technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement,” Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview. Mnuchin later told reporters at the White House that he had not discussed the issue with Apple and did not know the specifics at hand. “I know Apple has cooperated in the past on law enforcement issues, and I expect they would continue … to cooperate.” Apple has said that it has helped investigators in the Pensacola case by providing other data, but that it cannot access encrypted data stored on the actual devices without building a so-called “back door.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the U.S. government’s full court press is on now from officials far and wide, whether they’re informed or not. We expect Apple to weather it and, ultimately, if need be, take this issue to the U.S. Supreme Court.