Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.44, or 2.12%, to close at $306.63, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $310.43.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.356 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.356T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.235T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $979.108B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $941.767B
5. Facebook (FB) – $622.337B

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $564.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $332.503B
• Disney (DIS) – $260.744B
• Intel (INTC) – $258.760B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.638B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $164.118B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $147.051B
• IBM (IBM) – $121.015B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $92.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $87.166B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.151B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.569B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.866B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $27.576B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.783B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.525B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.663B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.759B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.665B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.843M

MacDailyNews Take: Into the wild blue yonder, we go!

    1. Not to take away from Tim’s stewardship, but most of this is from what Steve put in place finally bearing, er, fruit. Be nice if he’d had an inkling of how big Apple would get before he passed.

      Reply

