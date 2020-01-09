Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.44, or 2.12%, to close at $306.63, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $310.43.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.22.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.356 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.356T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.235T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $979.108B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $941.767B

5. Facebook (FB) – $622.337B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $564.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $332.503B

• Disney (DIS) – $260.744B

• Intel (INTC) – $258.760B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.638B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $164.118B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $147.051B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.015B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $92.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $87.166B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.151B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.569B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.866B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $27.576B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.783B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.525B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.663B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.759B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.665B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.843M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Into the wild blue yonder, we go!