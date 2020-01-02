Tim Cook donates $2 million to unnamed charity

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week donated 6,880 of his AAPL shares, worth about $2 million, to an unidentified charity.
Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:
According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, Cook conducted the transaction on Dec. 27, when Apple shares were priced at $289.80. No shares were sold and a reporting price was not applied to the transfer, meaning the exact sum Cook donated will likely remain unknown.
Cook routinely participates in philanthropic activities like auctioning off one-on-one meet-and-greets through CharityBuzz. In 2014, for example, a lunch with Cook at Apple’s headquarters sold for $330,000. Proceeds of the online sales typically go to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps it was for Australian bushfire relief efforts?
Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019
