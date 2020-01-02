Tim Cook donates $2 million to unnamed charity

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week donated 6,880 of his AAPL shares, worth about $2 million, to an unidentified charity.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, Cook conducted the transaction on Dec. 27, when Apple shares were priced at $289.80. No shares were sold and a reporting price was not applied to the transfer, meaning the exact sum Cook donated will likely remain unknown. Cook routinely participates in philanthropic activities like auctioning off one-on-one meet-and-greets through CharityBuzz. In 2014, for example, a lunch with Cook at Apple’s headquarters sold for $330,000. Proceeds of the online sales typically go to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights.

MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps it was for Australian bushfire relief efforts?