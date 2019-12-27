Apple hits another all-time high, and analysts more records are ahead

Apple’s stock price hit another all-time high on Thursday. The shares jumped almost 2% on strong holiday season demand and a positive outlook from Wall Street going into the next year.

Annie Pei for CNBC:

Those upbeat expectations include calls from Wedbush and Piper Jaffray, both of which raised their price targets for Apple on perceived 5G iPhone demand. They joined the likes of Citi, which did the same in early December citing the popularity of Apple’s wearables.

And Blue Line Capital founder and President Bill Baruch is joining the party… More specifically, he’s eyeing a target of about $324 based on Apple’s range from last year’s high to its low back in January, as well as its big breakout above $255 earlier this month.