NBC’s Peacock offer live streaming, tiered pricing that excludes shows like ‘The Office’ on free tiers

NBCUniversal is looking to differentiate its streaming service “Peacock” from rivals through its pricing structure, live video streaming, and user interface.
When streamers first log on to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, they may get something they won’t see on Netflix, Disney+ or HBO Max — live video.
Users will be greeted by streaming content, similar to turning on traditional television, according to people familiar with the matter. The showcased video could be a live offering from NBC News Now, NBC’s free streaming news service…
There will be two tiers of Peacock that require payment — a limited-advertising version that will cost about $5 per month and an advertising-free version that will cost about $10 per month, the people said. The Information first reported the details of the tiered pricing. Both tiers will include Peacock’s full suite of content. The free advertising-supported tier of Peacock will have limited content as compared with the $5 and $10 versions, two of the people said. The free version will likely not include the full series of “The Office.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re in a period of much experimentation (as evidenced by the looming shutdown our preferred backbone live streaming service, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, which we use via an Apple TV app), so the more the merrier! We’re excited to see how this all shakes out!
3 Comments
So now we’re going to have to pay to watch NBC?
We already have to pay to watch CBS.
Hey John, have you heard of this marvelous thing called “an antenna?” Over the air NBC now has commercials, just like the Peacock “free” tier. Yes, if you want to avoid them you have to pay, if not for Peacock then for some other service.