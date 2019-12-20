5G iPhones reportedly to feature sensor-shift image stabilization technology

Apple is planning to include a more advanced image stabilization component in the high-end 2020 iPhone models, Digitimes reports today.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone has included optical image stabilization for a while now, and sensor shift hardware improvements continues that trend. Whereas optical image stabilization shift around the lens element, sensor shift moves the sensor inside the camera module directly. On iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the telephoto and wide angle cameras have optical image stabilization but the ultra-wide lens does not.

MacDailyNews Take: Photography is obviously, uh… in focus at Apple — and rightfully so, as it is a major selling point of pocketable computers misnamed as “phones” worldwide.

