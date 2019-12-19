Pixelmator Pro’s ML Super Resolution feature offers quality upscaling thanks to machine learning

Kirk McElhearn, Kirkville:

Pixelmator Pro is one of the many Mac apps for editing photos. It stands out for many features, notably its ability to work with Apple’s Photos app as an extension and retain editing history, so you can go back and make changes to your edits later; something no other Mac app offers currently.

It’s most recent update includes a feature called MS Super Resolution, which allows you to upscale images and not get the jaggies. That’s what you often see when low-resolution images are upscaled, because apps generally just interpolate the pixels, creating, for example, four pixels where there is one in the original.

I tried this out on a few photos, and it’s quite impressive.