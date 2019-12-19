Mac Pro now available with 8TB internal SSD option for $2,600

Mac Pro features powerful Xeon processors up to 28 cores and delivers tremendous performance and massive bandwidth.
Juli Clover for MacRumors:

When the Mac Pro was released on December 10, Apple promised that an 8TB SSD option would be available in the near future, and as of today, it’s possible to choose the 8TB upgrade option when customizing a ‌Mac Pro‌ on Apple’s site.

The 8TB SSD upgrade option is priced at $2,600 when adding it to the base ‌Mac Pro‌ model, which ships with a 256GB SSD.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s not a bad price. 🙂

