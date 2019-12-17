Hands-on with Apple’s all-new Mac Pro

Last week, Apple finally launched its long-awaited Mac Pro, providing professional Mac users with the high-end, modular Mac workstation for which they’ve long wished.

Juli Clover writes for MacRumors:

The ‌Mac Pro‌ is a heavy duty machine made from quality components, and that “cheese grater” design looks great in person. In reality, the lattice look is functional and meant to maximize airflow for quiet performance.

We have the base model ‌Mac Pro‌, priced at $5,999, with an 8-core 3.5GHz Xeon W processor from Intel, 32GB RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, and 256GB of SSD storage. We didn’t opt for upgrades, but you can add everything from a 28-core processor to 1.5TB of RAM to 4TB of storage (soon to be 8TB), with a maxed out machine costing upwards of $52,000.

Luckily, this is a machine designed to be highly upgradeable, so most of the components can be swapped out later. iFixit gave the ‌Mac Pro‌ a repairability score of 9/10, and said it was a “masterclass in repairability,” which is definitely a first for an Apple product.