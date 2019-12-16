Apple’s ‘Assembled in U.S.A.’ Mac Pro units likely only for North America; ‘Assembled in China’ for rest of world

Apple’s all-new, insanely-powerful Mac Pro it thought of by many as being an American-made product, but shipments outside of North America are assembled in China.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
One early order for the Mac Pro in France was delivered on Monday, MacGeneration revealed, but evidently it wasn’t produced in the same factory. An inspection of the casing reveals the text “Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China.”
It is likely Apple is only employing the Texas facility for orders within North America, while assembly partners in China will be handling the rest of the world. In June, it was reported Apple had signed with contractor Quanta Computer for assembly, using a factory near Shanghai.
MacDailyNews Take: Makes sense as it would likely be quite difficult for the Texas facility alone to assemble enough units, not to mention the cost savings on shipping those weighty beasts and potential import tariffs.
maybe, only some of the initial orders are being assembled in China. They do have a “six year back log”. 🙂
Maybe 50,000 will be ordered in December and then another 50,000 in January and then a manageable 25,000 will be ordered per month after that. Remember- 16,500 computers per month at $12k each is 2.4 BILLION per year. The ONLY company on the planet that that is a small number is Apple.
You cannot go from 0 to 100 mph and then back to 50 mph Texas- that would be a nightmare for Apple. In contrast- in the China they could run some Pros down the Mini line for a few months, no problem. And, remember a 2.4 billion dollar manufacturing plant in Texas is pretty good.
One last thing: remember what Cook said: just because you have several “data points” you don’t have the full picture.
