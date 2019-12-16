Apple’s ‘Assembled in U.S.A.’ Mac Pro units likely only for North America; ‘Assembled in China’ for rest of world

Apple’s all-new, insanely-powerful Mac Pro it thought of by many as being an American-made product, but shipments outside of North America are assembled in China.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

One early order for the Mac Pro in France was delivered on Monday, MacGeneration revealed, but evidently it wasn’t produced in the same factory. An inspection of the casing reveals the text “Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China.” It is likely Apple is only employing the Texas facility for orders within North America, while assembly partners in China will be handling the rest of the world. In June, it was reported Apple had signed with contractor Quanta Computer for assembly, using a factory near Shanghai.

MacDailyNews Take: Makes sense as it would likely be quite difficult for the Texas facility alone to assemble enough units, not to mention the cost savings on shipping those weighty beasts and potential import tariffs.