Chirp debuts a faster, feature-filled Twitter app for Apple Watch

One-year-old Apple Watch Twitter client, Chirp, which is already used by hundreds of thousands of Apple Watch users, is getting a big upgrade.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

Now redesigned for watchOS 6, the new version of Chirp includes a rebuilt timeline feature that allows you to endlessly scroll through tweets much more quickly than before, along with other enhancements, like support for iOS 13’s dark mode and a way to add colors to your Twitter username. The app was first introduced to fill the void created when Twitter pulled its own Apple Watch app back in 2017 in favor of using Apple Watch’s notifications platform instead. Chirp, meanwhile, lets users access a real Twitter client from their Watch’s small screen, which included a way to view your Home Timeline, Twitter Trends, @ Mentions, Direct Messages and more… To date, Chirp has around 200,000 installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.

MacDailyNews Take: Chirp for Twitter is a significant upgrade for those who like to be able to access Twitter from their Apple Watches. It works well.

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.