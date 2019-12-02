Apple CEO Tim Cook signs statement urging the U.S. to stay in the Paris Agreement

Chris Ciaccia reports for Fox News:
Despite having a seemingly cordial relationship with President Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated one grave area of disagreement on Monday — the Paris Agreement.
Cook, along with several other tech CEOs such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Google’s Sundar Pichai, signed a statement that says these companies will continue to support the 2015 Paris Agreement to help counter the effects of climate change, but also position the U.S. for a new economic age.
Cook also tweeted about the letter:
Humanity has never faced a greater or more urgent threat than climate change — and it’s one we must face together. Apple will continue our work to leave the planet better than we found it and to make the tools that encourage others to do the same. https://t.co/26sTnleNep
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 2, 2019
The letter comes shortly after a group of Apple employees expressed their support for Cook’s efforts to lobby Trump on behalf of the company.
The survey, conducted for Fortune by anonymous workplace social network Blind, shows that 81.6 percent of the tech giant’s employees support Cook in his efforts to speak directly with Trump on issues that affect the company and help “shape policy in Apple’s favor.”
The two men have had a relationship seemingly since the start of Trump’s presidency, one that has appeared to have only grown over time.
MacDailyNews Note: The statement, verbatim:
Joint Labor Union and CEO Statement on the Paris Agreement
We the undersigned are a group of CEOs who employ more than 2 million people in the United States and union leaders who represent 12.5 million workers. Together, we know that driving progress on addressing climate change is what’s best for the economic health, jobs, and competitiveness of our companies and our country.
In 2017, many of us came together to rally behind the US’ participation in the Paris Agreement. We came together to say we are still in. Two years ago, the impacts of climbing global temperatures were clear. Today, with record temperatures across the country, fiercer hurricanes pummeling coasts, more destructive wildfires, droughts and flooding disrupting the economy, we have no time to waste.
Two years ago, we knew that supporting the Paris Agreement was what was needed to help keep companies competitive and thriving under the shifting expectations of Americans. We stand with the 77% of registered American voters and over 4,000 American states, cities and businesses supporting the Paris Agreement.
Today, we stand by our conviction that a commitment to the Paris Agreement requires a just transition of the workforce—one that respects labor rights and is achieved through dialogue with workers and their unions. Participation in the Paris Agreement enables us to plan for a just transition and create new decent, family-supporting jobs and economic opportunity.
Staying in the Paris Agreement will strengthen our competitiveness in global markets, positioning the United States to lead the deployment of new technologies that support the transition, provide for our workers and communities, and create jobs and companies built to last.
It also supports investment by setting clear goals which enable long-term planning. It encourages innovation to achieve emissions reductions at low cost.
There has been progress, but not enough. This moment calls for greater, more accelerated action than we’ve seen. It calls for the strong policy framework the Paris Agreement provides, one that allows the US the freedom to choose our own path to emissions reductions.
The promise of the Paris Agreement is one of a just and prosperous world. We urge the United States to join us in staying in.
Sincerely,
Stuart Appelbaum, Executive Council & Chair of International Committee, AFL-CIO
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
See the other signatories here.
12 Comments
The “Paris Agreement” is a scam. Tim Cook is a gullible fool (or he has ulterior motives).
Even the most ardent environmental activists admit that the Paris Agreement hasn’t come close to “solving” the problem of climate change. They should actually be thanking President Trump for being the first to announce that it doesn’t work and ending this farce.
The Paris Agreement has always been a giant exercise in symbolism over substance. Even if all of the countries (including the U.S.) met their Paris pledges, warming is projected to hit 3.0 degrees Celsius—well beyond the “safe” levels of either 1.5 or at most 2.0 degrees, which are the now-fashionable targets.
What’s worse, the figure also shows that the actual policies now in place will yield projected warming of 3.3 degrees Celsius, because it’s easier to promiseto do something than to actually do it.
The only reason so many countries signed up for Paris is that the pledges were non-binding, and beyond that, in many cases the pledges were virtually meaningless.
The Paris Agreement does next to nothing in terms of binding the signatories to take action on limiting emissions. The chief legal obligation is contributing to a $100 billion “green fund” for developing nations. It’s a poorly veiled way to extract money from the haves and redistribute it to the have nots. Would-be Robin Hood Obama didn’t bother sending the accord to the Senate for ratification either, knowing what its fate would be. President Trump killed it because it’s something the U.S. Congress should ratify, not the president.
In every meaningful way, the document is merely hortatory.
It is, however, better than nothing. “Nothing” seems to be official US policy.
Is Cook really that stupid or does he have other reasons for backing the Paris Agreement FARCE?
You either believe in science or you don’t.
Since you’re reading an Apple website, I’m guessing you believe in computers and electronics and, you know, science stuff. Well, when virtually all climate scientists are now screaming that we are going to screw up the environment if we continue to dump CO2 into the atmosphere, I listen.
Because it’s science. And if you believe any of it, you need to believe all of it.
People who STILL deny the link between atmospheric CO2 and the warming of the planet are like the flat earth people — it’s a matter of willful deniability. Future generations will wonder what the f— we were thinking when we sat by and did nothing for two generations while the arctic thawed and the glaciers melted and the seas warmed and the planet cooked (no pun intended).
Paris Climate Accords is a ‘legal’ way to extract international taxes (breathing fees).
Yeah, that’s not going to happen. Not in the era of Trump.
Tim is on the wrong side of this one even though he believes in all that ‘green’ cow-plop. Stuart Applebaum (AFL-CIO) is playing him.
Is Stuart making a play to unionize the Austin shop?
Does smoking cause lung cancer? Because the tobacco companies and the fossil fuel industry are using the exact same arguments to make fools disbelieve clear scientific evidence for decade after decade. The coal industry knew about the dangers of unchecked CO2 emissions back in 1966. But they did nothing. Because there were still billions to be made.
Makes me sad.
https://grist.org/energy/exxon-knew-and-so-did-coal/
Guess what eats up and absorbs Co2? Guess whats way worse than Co2? Guess what puts out more Co2 than all of mankind in a matter of hours? … The “Global Warming / Climate Change” narrative is a money making scam to control and tax the development and technological progression of the masses.
We’re about to enter another ice age and high risk of interstellar impacts due to sun cycle and galaxial position.
WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!
Don’t you guys watch Ancient Aliens!?!
No, I prefer to read what real scientists write, not fantasists who deny real data in favor of a conspiracy theory.
No thanks Tim. Just another way to allow your ChiCom buddies to avoid competing fairly against the US. China and India are the world’s largest polluters. Do something about that Timmy. F’in coward.
