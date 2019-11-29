America: Your mobile video quality is the worst of all G7 countries

The mobile video experience in the U.S has improved, but it’s still worse than Mexico’s or Canada’s.

Liam Tung for ZDNet:

Americans rank 68th in the world for the video experience they’re delivered, according to mobile network analytics company OpenSignal. The US sits in the ‘fair’ quality bracket and, in 68th place, it’s right between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

To judge ‘perceived video quality’, the company assesses picture quality, video loading time, and stall rates to generate a score of between 0 and 100.

The US got a score of 53.8 points, up from 46.7 points a year ago, but that wasn’t enough to put it in the ‘good’ video experience category, which is populated by Russia, Myanmar, South Africa, Bolivia, and Laos.

OpenSignal attributes the relatively poor US mobile video experience to several factors, but notes that the US had the lowest score of any G7 nation, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

The six other G7 nations all enjoy a ‘very good’ video experience with scores between 65.8 and 69.8.