Microsoft turns Outlook.com into a Progressive Web App that you can ‘install’ into macOS

Christian Zibreg writes for iDownload Blog:

The Outlook desktop app that ships as part of Microsoft’s Office suite can be quite cluttered but now Mac users will be able to install the Outlook.com web app into macOS, Chrome OS, Windows and other platforms that natively support Progressive Web Apps (PWA)…

PWAs can be used on your Mac, iPhone and iPad and be kept on the Home screen without the hassle of an app store.

At the time of this writing, however, Outlook.com couldn’t be installed through other browsers like Safari or the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge.