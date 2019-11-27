Microsoft turns Outlook.com into a Progressive Web App that you can ‘install’ into macOS

Christian Zibreg writes for iDownload Blog:
The Outlook desktop app that ships as part of Microsoft’s Office suite can be quite cluttered but now Mac users will be able to install the Outlook.com web app into macOS, Chrome OS, Windows and other platforms that natively support Progressive Web Apps (PWA)…
PWAs can be used on your Mac, iPhone and iPad and be kept on the Home screen without the hassle of an app store.
At the time of this writing, however, Outlook.com couldn’t be installed through other browsers like Safari or the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge.
MacDailyNews Note: “PWAs, by their nature, are essentially still websites, but they include better caching, notification features, and background functionality to make them appear more like traditional apps,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “If you’re using a Chromium browser like Chrome or Brave, then the Outlook.com support is live right now. You can simply “install” Outlook.com from the address bar, and it will be treated as if it’s a native app in Windows or macOS.”
