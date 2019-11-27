Apple changes Crimea designation in Maps and Weather to meet Russian demands

Global sales of smartphones to end users continued to decline in the third quarter of 2019, contracting by 0.4% compared with the third quarter of 2018…
Apple supplier Japan Display on Wednesday said the compnay would review its past earnings after a former accounting executive notified the company…
The Outlook desktop app that ships as part of Microsoft’s Office suite can be quite cluttered but now Mac users…
Apple’s own Smart Battery cases for the iPhone 11 family have a dedicated camera button, but, how?
It is understood that Samsung Display and LG Display will supply their OLED displays to Apple for next-gen iPhone models due in fall of 2020…
Apple has asked little-known Luxshare-ICT to double production of AirPods Pro earphones at its Chinese facilities to 2 million units a month…
Last week, Xerox threatened to take its bid hostile, if HP did not agree to a “friendly” discussion and open its books before Monday…
Rentokil Initial, a U.K.-headquartered global pest control business, has been crowned the best company to work for in Britain…
Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition…
Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown want the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to examine allegations of bias against women who applied for an Apple Card…
5 Comments
So that’s why Trumo was on Texas last week! :p
Once again following the lead of our official American foreign policy. Will senators like Josh Hawley drag Apple into the court of public opinion for a flogging? If so, he might want to start with President Trump, who has already said that Crimea is now a part of Russia as far as he’s concerned.
Crimea has been part of Russia since Peter the Great…
This history of Crimea cannot be so simply distilled down to a single sentence.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimea
Not really any different than the compromises Apple makes in China. Still distasteful but that is business.