Apple changes Crimea designation in Maps and Weather to meet Russian demands

Apple has complied with Russian demands to show Crimea as part of Russian territory on Apple’s Maps and Weather apps inside Russia.

BBC News:

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that was condemned by most of the global community.

The region is now displayed as Russian territory on Apple Maps and Weather, when viewed from inside Russia. However, Apple Maps and Weather do not show Crimea as part of any country, when viewed outside Russia.

Google, which also produces a popular Maps app, does not show Crimea as belonging to either Russia or Ukraine on its maps.