Apple changes Crimea designation in Maps and Weather to meet Russian demands

5 Comments

Apple has complied with Russian demands to show Crimea as part of Russian territory on Apple’s Maps and Weather apps inside Russia.

BBC News:

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that was condemned by most of the global community.

The region is now displayed as Russian territory on Apple Maps and Weather, when viewed from inside Russia. However, Apple Maps and Weather do not show Crimea as part of any country, when viewed outside Russia.

Google, which also produces a popular Maps app, does not show Crimea as belonging to either Russia or Ukraine on its maps.

MacDailyNews Take: Par for the course.

5 Comments

  2. Once again following the lead of our official American foreign policy. Will senators like Josh Hawley drag Apple into the court of public opinion for a flogging? If so, he might want to start with President Trump, who has already said that Crimea is now a part of Russia as far as he’s concerned.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,