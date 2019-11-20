President Trump leaves to tour Apple’s Mac Pro assembly plant, calls it a ‘fantastic facility’

Kevin Freking for The Associated Press:

President Donald Trump traveled to Texas on Wednesday to tour a manufacturing plant that produces the latest generation of Apple’s Mac Pro computer. Trump was seeking to highlight job growth in a state crucial for Republicans in 2020, both in terms of money and votes.

Trump’s visit follows Apple’s announcement in September that it would continue manufacturing the Mac Pro in Austin — a move that came once the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts made in China.

As he left Washington, Trump called it a “fantastic facility” and said he’d been pushing Apple CEO Tim Cook since before he was elected to locate facilities in the U.S.

[Appel CEO Tim] Cook was to join the tour. The two leaders appear to have frank discussions despite their differences on policies such as immigration and climate change. Trump told reporters last summer: “The reason I speak to Tim Cook: He’s the one that calls me. The other ones don’t call. They go out and hire — for millions of dollars — consultants that have less power than you do.”

Apple is deeply rooted in Austin, where it has built its second largest campus outside its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The company says about 6,000 of its employees currently work in Austin and it has plans to create another 5,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion expansion announced last year. The Mac Pro assembly plant is run by Flex Ltd.