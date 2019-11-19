How Apple fixed the MacBook Pro

Rene Ritchie for iMore:

Over the last couple of years, I think we’ve seen Apple do a real turn-around on the pro market. As much as 2016 and 2017 felt like pro machines were going way too mainstream and best, and being left to lie fallow at worst, 2018 and 2019 have been almost a renaissance.

Best of all, in my opinion, is that Apple has hired on a full-on Pro workflows team to hammer on new Macs, to complain and contribute, before they ever hit customers.

They’ve kept the more prosumer friendly models on the low end, which is fine. It fits with Apple’s philosophy of always making technology approachable to more and more people.

But, they’ve been releasing better models on the high-end pro end now as well, including a new Mac mini and, soon, a new Mac Pro. I think Apple realized, as a company, they weren’t really empowering if they left power users behind. And hopefully, this is now the new normal.