Google’s last Pixel flagship phone was a flop

Ed Bott for ZDNet:

How many Pixel 3 devices did Google sell in the past year? You won’t find that sales total broken out in the company’s quarterly financial reports, but if you’re willing to dig deeply enough, you can get a decent estimate.

The numbers aren’t pretty. The Pixel 3 devices went on sale in October 2018. By my estimate, between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, Google sold no more than 12.8 million devices from its Pixel 3 family, and the actual total might well have been well under 10 million.

That doesn’t bode well for the Pixel line for the coming year. The Pixel 3, after all, earned rave reviews, especially for its camera. By contrast, the new Pixel 4, which is more expensive than its predecessor, has been dinged in reviews, especially for its “terrible battery life and disappointing camera.” And that’s not even considering an embarrassing failure in its Face Unlock technology.