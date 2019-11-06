Apple today published four new papers outlining technical details of how some of the privacy features in its most recent operating systems, apps, and services work.

Stephen Nellis for Ruters:

The white papers are similar to a security guide that Apple publishes for the iOS operating system that powers iPhones. They cover Apple’s photo app, its Safari web browser, the location-based services on its mobile devices and a new service for signing into third-party apps [Sign in with Apple].

In the papers, Apple outlines how its new sign-in system tries to prevent the creation of fake accounts in apps, a problem for nearly all app developers that has taken on new importance with the advent of bots on social networks.

The company uses machine-learning technology that analyzes whether the device user engages in “ordinary, everyday behavior such as moving from place to place, sending messages, receiving emails, or taking photos,” Apple said.

That yields a numerical score that Apple combines with data from its servers to produce an assessment sent to the developer of whether the account creator is a real user.