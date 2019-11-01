Here is everything available on Apple TV+ at launch today

Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, launched today, November 1st, in over 100 countries and regions.

The service is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Beginning today, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.

Here’s a list of all of the content that Apple TV+ offers today:

• Dickinson (full first season of 10 episodes)

• The Elephant Queen (full film)

• For All Mankind (3 episodes, with new episodes debuting every Friday)

• Ghostwriter (7 episodes)

• Helpsters (6 episodes)

• The Morning Show (3 episodes, with new episodes debuting every Friday)

• Oprah’s Book Club (1 episode available)

• See (3 episodes, with new episodes debuting every Friday)

• Snoopy in Space (12 episodes available)

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

