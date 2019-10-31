Analyst: Apple’s record quarterly results had ‘no blemishes’

Kit Rees and Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.’s results were praised for a quarter which had “no blemishes,” according to Wedbush, as demand for recently-released iPhone 11 models bodes well for the holiday period. Multiple analysts raised price targets, with a new Street-high from Morgan Stanley [$296] implying 22% upside for the tech giant.

Analysts were also positive on the performance of Apple’s services business and sales of wearable technology. Looking further ahead, the potential release of a low-cost SE2 iPhone model as well as 5G-enabled devices may provide a further boost.

The stock gained as much as 2.2% and returned near record levels hit earlier this week.