The best features of Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro that are set to hit the market on October 30th aren’t so much a replacement for the standard AirPods as they are a much more premium version.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

That also means you’ll pay about $50 more for the $250 AirPods Pro with wireless charging case than for the AirPods with wireless charging case, which run $199.

The AirPods Pros have been highly anticipated for some time now, and these are their best features: active noise cancellation; audio transparency; a new design that helps them fit better; touch controls; and a feature that lets you send music from one iPhone to multiple earbuds.