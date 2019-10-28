Apple TV+ launches this Friday with the lowest price for major subscription service

To get you to sign up for the new Apple TV+ service, launching November 1st, Apple is basically giving away the store.

Jefferson Graham, USA Today:

Buy a new Apple hardware product – starting with the $199 iPod Touch, and continuing with the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV streaming box or Mac computer – and you get one year of service free. Historically, Apple sells more than 250 million of these devices a year, so this will clearly give Apple a massive head start in the “Streaming Wars,” where it will compete with Netflix (150 million subscribers), Amazon Prime Video (more than 100 million subscribers) and Hulu (28 million subscribers.)

To take on Netflix and Disney, which is set to launch its own new service, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12, Apple opened up its checkbook. It hired two former executives from Sony Pictures and began bankrolling new series.

“It’s not about whether Netflix wins and we lose, or if we win and they lose,” CEO Tim Cook told the German publication Stern recently. “Many people use multiple services, and we are now trying to become one of them.”