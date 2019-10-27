Apple’s forthcoming ‘AirPods Pro’ to come in colors, including Midnight Green

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

“AirPods Pro” will come in as many as eight colors, including White, Black, and a new Midnight Green finish to match iPhone 11 Pro models, according to a Chinese-language report from the Economic Daily News.

The report also backs rumors that the AirPods Pro will feature active noise cancellation and water resistance. Last month, in the iOS 13.2 beta filesystem, MacRumors discovered an icon depicting never-before-seen, in-ear AirPods with rubber ear tips that would presumably help to block out ambient noise.

Apple plans to release the AirPods Pro in time for the holiday shopping season this year, according to the Economic Daily News, with the report claiming the earphones could be unveiled as early as next week.