Apple’s forthcoming ‘AirPods Pro’ to come in colors, including Midnight Green

“AirPods Pro” will come in as many as eight colors, including White, Black, and a new Midnight Green finish to match iPhone 11 Pro models, according to a Chinese-language report from the Economic Daily News.
The report also backs rumors that the AirPods Pro will feature active noise cancellation and water resistance. Last month, in the iOS 13.2 beta filesystem, MacRumors discovered an icon depicting never-before-seen, in-ear AirPods with rubber ear tips that would presumably help to block out ambient noise.
Apple plans to release the AirPods Pro in time for the holiday shopping season this year, according to the Economic Daily News, with the report claiming the earphones could be unveiled as early as next week.
MacDailyNews Take: “AirPods Pro” still seems ungainly. “Pro AirPods” sounds better, but of course doesn’t fit with Apple’s penchant for using “Pro” after the product name (Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone Pro). Either way, having a raft of colors from which to choose will be a welcome addition!