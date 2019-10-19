Apple’s highly-regarded iPhone 11 could help drive a China comeback

With a new dual‑camera system, the fastest chip and highest‑quality video ever in a smartphone, and all‑day battery life, Apple’s new iPhone 11 lets users do more and charge less often.

Evan Niu for The Motley Fool:

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives released a research note last week, outlining better-than-expected demand in China for the iPhone 11. “We believe China demand is tracking roughly 15%-20% above expectations on iPhone 11 thus far and will continue to be a major driver of strength over the coming quarters,” he wrote in a note to investors following a trip to Asia to conduct channel checks with suppliers. Meanwhile, Ives believes that the iPhone 11 Pro is enjoying strong demand in the U.S.

There are an estimated 60 million to 70 million iPhone owners in China that are ripe for upgrades, according to Ives, who also downplayed concerns that President Trump’s ongoing trade war with China would weigh on iPhone unit sales.

Thanks to strong demand, Apple could sell around 185 million iPhones in fiscal 2020, according to the analyst’s models [vs. analysts’ consensus of 140 million]… Ives also goes as far as to predict that Apple will unveil four new flagship devices next year, a departure from recent years. Apple has released three new models per year since 2017. All 2020 models are expected to include 5G support and a rear-facing 3D-sensing camera system.