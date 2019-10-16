CNET reviews Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad: A good versatile tablet

Scott Stein for CNET:

Yes, the iPad is a computer. And for $329 as a starting price, Apple has made the iPad its lowest entry point for a computer, period… After living for a year with the 11-inch iPad Pro and its beautiful speed and features, I’ve moved into the new $429 128GB 10.2-inch iPad and $159 Smart Keyboard to compare… If you’re looking for a good versatile tablet, this is it. It’s more than capable for browsing, doing basic work and playing games on Apple Arcade. It can use the multitasking abilities of iPadOS decently enough.

The 10.2-inch iPad also has a lot in common with the slightly more expensive 10.5-inch iPad Air. It’s bizarre that these two iPads are available at the same time. The 10.2-inch iPad is thicker, but its body is the same length and width. It also uses the same Smart Connecter Keyboard Cover and Pencil accessories from Apple, which together will cost nearly as much as the iPad itself.

The iPad Air has a faster A12 processor (same as an iPhone XR/XS), instead of the A10 in the 10.2-inch iPad, which is the processor the iPhone 7 used. To me, that matters. Is the A10 fine in the basic iPad? Yes, it’s fine. Weirdly, I miss the iPad Pro’s Face ID and its touch-to-turn-on display… My only concern is that the older A10 processor could end up showing its age as new versions of iPad OS arrive.