Apple, Facebook face off over posh NYC office space

Lois Weiss for the New York Post:

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is facing off with Tim Cook’s Apple over posh Manhattan office digs slated to open next year inside a grandiose former post office, The Post has learned.

As The Post exclusively reported in September, Zuckerberg’s social media company has been in talks to take over all 740,000 square feet of office space being built in the former James A. Farley Post Office — a stately all-white structure located across from Madison Square Garden.

Only Apple, which toured the Farley renovation earlier this year, has suddenly decided it, too, wants all four floors of Farley’s office space being developed by Vornado Realty Trust — including a new floor being built on the roof that will be surrounded by gardens, sources said.

Applications by the dueling tech giants has posed a dilemma for Vornado’s street-savvy chairman, Steve Roth, who is also Facebook’s landlord at 770 Broadway, where the tech giant leases 758,000 square feet… Despite Apple’s girth, industry sources say Roth appears to be leaning toward Facebook, who he has worked with at the 770 Broadway location since 2013.

Apple also has feelers out at another Manhattan post office redevelopment project, known as Morgan North, in case Farley falls through, sources said.