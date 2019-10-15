Apple Pay expands to additional banks in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple Pay has expanded to more banks in Europe today, including ING in Germany, bunq in Austria, and ABN AMRO in the Netherlands.

ING supporting ‌Apple Pay‌ in Germany is notable after a lengthy waiting period following the original announcement… Also today, European challenger bank bunq brought ‌Apple Pay‌ to its customers in Austria… ABN AMRO, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, announced ‌Apple Pay‌ support in early September and now the bank’s customers can finally start using Apple’s payment service. Rabobank is expected to offer support in the country soon.