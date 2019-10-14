UBS: Overall iPhone demand in China was up 230% in September

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri, in a note to clients, estimates iPhone demand in China was up 230% in September, Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Apple 3.0:

Monthly government data suggests overall iPhone demand in China was strong in the month of September, up ~230% vs. ~110% monthly growth last September… A stronger sell-through combined with our supply chain work leads us to believe there is upside to our current iPhone unit estimate of flat for the Dec. quarter and flat Y/Y in F20… Several factors are contributing to strong iPhone demand including a better trade-in program from Apple, a more attractive price-point for the base model, services bundle with hardware, and given the largest mix of phones in the install base (iPhone 7) is three generations old.

MacDailyNews Take: Boom!

Arcuri reiterated his buy rating and $235 price target on Apple shares.